Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 1,480 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,657 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the second quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.53.

In related news, Director William A. Smith acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $832,514.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 299,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 249,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,547,382. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.