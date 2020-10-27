Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,062. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.66. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.