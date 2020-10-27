Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 327.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 150.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

GIS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. 69,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,258. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

