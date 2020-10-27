Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $74,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 69.6% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 7.3% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 40,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. The company had a trading volume of 585,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,524,258. The company has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

