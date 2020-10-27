Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.19.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.55. 139,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.06. The company has a market cap of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

