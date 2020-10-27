Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 21.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 89.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4,813.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after buying an additional 803,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,692,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 545,078 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,201.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

