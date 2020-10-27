Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.82.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average is $180.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $208.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

