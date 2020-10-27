Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 144 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock worth $97,741,803. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Rowe increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.03.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.19. The company had a trading volume of 54,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,226. The firm has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

