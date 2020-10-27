Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 70 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,499,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 73.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,955,000 after acquiring an additional 182,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $5,790,042. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.08.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.87. 26,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.37. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

