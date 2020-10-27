Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 84 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 26,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.5% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

LMT stock traded down $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.59. 20,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

