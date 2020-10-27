Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 84 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 26,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.5% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.18.

LMT stock traded down $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.59. 20,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $384.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit