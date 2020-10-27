Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. 730,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $210.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

