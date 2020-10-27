Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 41,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.99. 53,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.05. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $335.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

