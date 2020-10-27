Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after buying an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after buying an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,584.91. 22,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,077.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,510.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,456.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

