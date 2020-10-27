Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.