Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (SBGI) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.