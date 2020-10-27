Sinclair Broadcast Group’s (SBGI) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.
NASDAQ SBGI opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.33.
In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
