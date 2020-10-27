Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 964.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,834,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 2,568,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sirius XM by 113.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after buying an additional 3,932,133 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 339,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 59,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

