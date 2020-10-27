SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) declared a oct 20 dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $47.91. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.21.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 96 buildings totaling 41.0 million square feet.

