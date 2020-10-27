Smith Barney Citigroup Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by Smith Barney Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.76.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Intel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

