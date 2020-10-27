Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $174.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Snap-on have gained in the past three months. The stock’s bullish run on the bourses can be attributable to better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results wherein both top and bottom lines increased year over year. Despite the tough COVID-19 environment, the company retained its positive sales momentum during the quarter. Also, gains from the Snap-on Value Creation model contributed to quarterly growth. Further, management’s solid cash position is likely to help Snap-on to stay afloat. Apart from these, its RCI program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, bodes well. However, the company continued softness in Repair segment remains a drag. Also, it continues to reel under unfavorable foreign currency which hurt gross margin and operating income in the third quarter.”

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

SNA traded down $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.14. 7,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.98. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,767. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.