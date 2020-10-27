Société Générale Société anonyme’s (SCGLY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCGLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,334. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

