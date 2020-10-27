Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BofA Securities

BofA Securities lowered shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.91.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.74. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

