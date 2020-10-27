SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of SCSG opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SouthCrest Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

