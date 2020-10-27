Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBSI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $908.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

