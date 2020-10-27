Spiking (SPIKE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 84.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. Spiking has a market capitalization of $181,092.11 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded 61.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $593.36 or 0.04406104 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00274483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

