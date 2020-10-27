Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.40.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE:SR opened at $58.19 on Friday. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $87.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Spire by 145.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 77.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.