Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oct 27th, 2020

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.65) per share for the quarter.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 147,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $92.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

