Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman's Warehouse from $13.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman's Warehouse presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $13.87 on Friday. Sportsman's Warehouse has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman's Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sportsman's Warehouse will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman's Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

