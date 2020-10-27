STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.78 and a beta of 1.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $2,130,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $13,808,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 216,729.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 240,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,751 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,182,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,173,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

