Standard Motor Products (SMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SMP traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,131. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 10,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,276,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $31,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,108 shares of company stock worth $1,937,581. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

