Standex International (SXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.23 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SXI opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.75 million, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50. Standex International has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $81.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $70,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXI shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Standex International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Standex International from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

