Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SWK traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,230. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $180.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.81 and its 200 day moving average is $144.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.27.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

