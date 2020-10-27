Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,368 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in PPL by 418.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 65,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of PPL by 591.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 429,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 367,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $28.79. 55,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.76. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

