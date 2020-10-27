Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,824 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 277,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,524,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $195.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

