Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,561.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 592,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.
In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
