Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,561.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 630,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 592,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,194. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.