Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCON. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,719,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,653. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.