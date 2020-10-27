Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 823 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $6,183,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $5,067,375.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,243 shares of company stock worth $53,801,421. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.55. The stock had a trading volume of 53,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.68 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. FBN Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.21.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

