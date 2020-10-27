Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $93.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,391. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

