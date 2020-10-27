Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,997 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 393,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 306,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 66,005 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $40,011.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 113,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

