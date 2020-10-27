Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 59,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 444,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,955,988. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.