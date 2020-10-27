Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Docusign by 10.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Docusign in the first quarter worth about $228,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Docusign by 80.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 131,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.61.

Docusign stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $220.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,400. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.82.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $1,119,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 399,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,215,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,229,708. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.