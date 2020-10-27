Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,368,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,539,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 529.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after acquiring an additional 317,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $784,153,000 after acquiring an additional 237,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,255,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Union Gaming Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.13.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. 28,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,417. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.66. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

