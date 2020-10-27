Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after acquiring an additional 939,971 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,615,000 after buying an additional 354,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,289,000 after buying an additional 1,778,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after buying an additional 238,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,305,000 after buying an additional 74,926 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,240. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

