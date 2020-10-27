Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $131.68. 16,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,260. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $123.91. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

