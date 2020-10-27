Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $299,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 95.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.05. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $307.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.