Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $52,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPL. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. 55,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

