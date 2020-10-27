Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $58.41. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,037. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

