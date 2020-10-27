Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 8.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,882,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $858,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in The Allstate by 9.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

