Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,813 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,084. The company has a market capitalization of $190.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

