Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth $1,739,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NLOK traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 25,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,387,194. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.05 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

