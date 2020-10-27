Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 194.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 254.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after buying an additional 3,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,515,000 after buying an additional 2,841,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amcor by 2,167.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,837,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 2,712,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amcor by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after buying an additional 2,456,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BofA Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $10.59. 40,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333,158. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

